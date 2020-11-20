I have a question for our governor, Kristi Noem. If someone who has the virus, but is asymptomatic so has not stayed home, sneezes in her face, will washing her hands prevent her from getting sick? Need I say more?
Marsha Ellison
Madison, Nov. 19
Currently in Madison
I have a question for our governor, Kristi Noem. If someone who has the virus, but is asymptomatic so has not stayed home, sneezes in her face, will washing her hands prevent her from getting sick? Need I say more?
Marsha Ellison
Madison, Nov. 19