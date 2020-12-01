Frances M. Hill, 95, of Madison, died on Nov. 29, 2020. Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wed., Dec. 2, at the Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown. Masks are encouraged. Private family services will be Thurs., Dec. 3, at the funeral chapel.
Frances Lewandowski was born on May 19, 1925. She married Dean Evan Hill on Nov. 16, 1944. He died in 2012.
Survivors include daughter Donna Quade of Madison; and grandchildren, Tamra (Bryan) Knight, Melissa (Michael) Poole and Dena (Ryan) Knutson.
To send flowers to the family of Frances Hill, please visit Tribute Store.