Elton Ristesund

Elton Richard Ristesund, 94, of Howard, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Sat., Nov. 28, at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard. Visitation is one hour prior to services.
Ristesund was born on Dec. 14, 1925, to Elias and Regna Ristesund. He married Lorraine Voeltz on Sept. 5, 1950. They later moved to Madison.
Survivors include his daughter RaNette Stevenson of Howard; 4 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 8 siblings, wife and son Rick.
