Elton Ristesund

Elton Richard Ristesund, 94, of Howard, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Sat., Nov. 28, at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard. Visitation is one hour prior to services.

Ristesund was born on Dec. 14, 1925, to Elias and Regna Ristesund. He married Lorraine Voeltz on Sept. 5, 1950. They later moved to Madison.

Survivors include his daughter RaNette Stevenson of Howard; 4 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 8 siblings, wife and son Rick.

www.willoughbyfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Elton Ristesund, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 28
Visitation
Saturday, November 28, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
Willoughby Funeral Home and Cremation Options
301 North Main Street
Howard, SD 57349
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 28, 2020
1:30PM
Willoughby Funeral Home and Cremation Options
301 North Main Street
Howard, SD 57349
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.