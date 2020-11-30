Steven Lage

Steven Terrence Lage, 80, of Madison, died on Nov. 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Since June 2019, he had been in the care of Avantara in Lake Norden. Lage was born on May 26, 1940, at Cushing, Iowa, to Terrence and Lela (Cipperly) Lage.
Survivors include 3 children, Debbie Cruz, Greg (Lisa) Lage and Andrea (Craig) Kirby; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and 4 siblings, Richard Lage, Diann Lewis, Dean (Kay) Lage and Gary (Bunny) Lage.
He was preceded in death by in-laws Wesley Lewis and Brenda Lage.
Rustand-Weiland Funeral
