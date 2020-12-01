Edward Strohm, age 86, of Oldham, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Avantara in Lake Norden.
A public visitation will be from 12-7 PM on Thursday, December 3rd at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with the family present from 6-7 PM. It is being asked that everyone wear their face masks. There will be a private family service on Friday at Lake Whitewood Lutheran Church, rural Arlington. Burial will be in Oldham Lutheran Cemetery.
We will start livestreaming the funeral at 10:20 AM.
Edward Lee Strohm, Jr. was born November 3, 1934 in Oldham, SD to Edward, Sr. and Louise (Nelson) Strohm. In May 1953, he entered the U.S. Army and earned the Bronze Star for his accomplishments before his honorable discharge in July 1954. Ed married Marlys Birgholtz on June 25, 1956 in Pipestone, MN. In 1958, he began working at Morrells in the Hide Cellar and worked there until 1991. He joined his wife working at Wenk's and they worked there until the closing of the plant in 2003. They continued to work together for another 10 years extracting honey for Brad Folsland. They continued to live on their farm outside Oldham before becoming residents of Avantara in Lake Norden.
Ed will be remembered for his huge gardens every year, hunting, fishing and trapping. For many years, he was a member of Lake Whitewood Lutheran Church, Wolf-Nelson American Legion Post 216 in Ramona and Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638 in Madison. He will be greatly missed for his "dry humor" jokes as he was very good at those and as the "Bearded Angel" at the Christmas Program in his church home.
He is survived by his three sons, Dan Strohm of Arlington, Chuck (Connie) Strohm of Sioux Falls and Wendell (Pam) Strohm of Sioux Falls; one daughter, Annitta (Mike) Misar of Oldham; 11 grandchildren, Josh Strohm, Chance Strohm, Matt Strohm, Shanna Jongeward, Danielle Reppe, Samantha Parks, McKenzie Strohm, Clint Misar, Kylee Misar, Clay Miser and Cody Misar; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Strohm of Sioux Falls; one sister, Cathy Poppinga of Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlys; and two sisters, MaryAnn Wiese and Barb Booth.