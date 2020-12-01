Glenn Vanden Bosch, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Avantara in Lake Norden.
Funeral services for family and close friends will be held at 3 PM on Friday, December 4th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery with military honors provided by the Madison VFW and Madison American Legion.
Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Livestreaming will begin at 2:50 PM on Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page. It is requested that all in attendance wear their face masks. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Glenn Ivan Vanden Bosch was born to George and Eva (Faas) Vanden Bosch on January 9, 1936 at 11:15 PM. Glenn grew up believing his birthday was January 10th due to his parents asking the doctor to change his birthday to the next day to be on the same day as his sister. However, it was later that he found out when he joined the Navy that it was actually the 9th. So, it has been a standing joke that he has two birthdays every year and is twice the age.
Glenn grew up on a farm by Edgerton, Minnesota. He married Ramona Gruys on April 27, 1956 in Edgerton. Glenn was in the Navy from November 1955 until May 1958. They resided near Seattle, Washington where their first child Randy was born. Shortly thereafter, Glenn was honorably discharged from the Navy and returned to Edgerton.
Eventually, they moved to Madison, SD and after graduating from Stewart's School of Hair, Skin and Nails, Glenn and Mona opened Mr. Glenn's, a hairstyling business in Madison and later moved the storefront on main street.
In the first year in Madison, his second son Craig was born. After finding that he didn't want to be on his feet all day every day, he then became an independent insurance agent. Glenn was an avid golfer, an amazing singer, and was very involved in the Presbyterian Church. Glenn also loved attending his grandchildren's athletic events and could be heard yelling from the stands.
Glenn is survived by his two sons, Randy (Suzanne) Vanden Bosch of Stewart, FL and Craig (Karla) Vanden Bosch of Madison; and his grandchildren that he adored greatly, Cynthia, Rozalind, Marcus and Sophia; brother-in-law, Jim Priester of Pipestone, MN; sisters-in-law, Florence Vanden Bosch and Joanne Gruys of Edgerton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona; his parents, George and Eva; two brothers, Edward and Henry; and four sisters, Florence Walhof, Gene Buys, Cornelia Tinklenberg and Betty Priester.