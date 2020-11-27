William Joseph "Bill" Koob, 81, of Madison, died on Nov. 24, 2020, at Madison Regional Health System. Funeral services are pending with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Koob was born on Sept. 11, 1939, at Lake Wilson, Minn., to Cyril and Olivia (Gaul) Koob. He graduated from Lake Wilson High School and from St. Thomas University. He served in the U.S. Army. On July 3, 1965, he married Judy Schuyler at Flandreau. They later moved to Madison.
Survivors include his wife, Judy of Madison; son, Cyril (Rose) of St. Paul; daughter, Julie (Steve) Sabot of Farmington, Minn.; four grandchildren; four brothers, Douglas (Ruth), Kevin, Les (Sue) and Greg; and a sister, Katherine (Ted) LaPlant.