Bonita Bies

Bonita Carol Bies, 77, of Jefferson, Texas passed away November 22, 2020.
Ms. Bies was born January 21, 1943 in Benton Township, South Dakota to Merle Breneman and Carol Barnhouse Breneman.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy Phillips and husband Torrey, Tracy Perez and Cody Gagner; grandchildren, Christopher Reif, Travis Gardner, Kyle Reif, Trent Phillips, Hannah Gardner, Hayden Perez, Skeeter Phillips; great-grandchildren, Cash Reif, Soline Gardner, Grant Reif, Nova Fry; one brother, Rudy Breneman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard Bies; parents, Merle and Carol Breneman; daughter, Tonya Reif; and one sister, Alberta Townsend.
Reeder-Davis Funeral Home is in charge. Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 914, Hughes Springs, Texas, 75656.