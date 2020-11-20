Beverly Wire

Beverly Jean Wire, age 89 of Mitchell, SD, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Firesteel Health Center.
A private family service is being arranged with Will Funeral Chapel. The family will have a Celebration of Life for Bev at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.
Beverly Jean Peer was born on February 3, 1931 in Artesian, SD to Lucille Gaston and John Wayne Peer. She spent her childhood in the Artesian/Fedora area. It is there she met the love of her life. On May 24, 1947 she married Donald "Bud" Wire in Pipestone, MN. They started their life together on the farm in Fedora, SD where Bev was known as "Toni" the hired man. To this union 5 children were born.
Around 1960 the family sold the farm and relocated to Mitchell due to Bud's health issues.
Bev was a devoted mother and wife while her children were small. Once the kids were of school age, she started employment with Lakeview Vet Clinic. Dr. James Beaty Family and her Lakeview family have been a special part of our family since. Bev also worked at Firesteel Health Center for 15+ years and other part-time jobs throughout her years. She remained at Lakeview 35+ years until her health would no longer allow her to continue. Even then it was difficult to keep her away. In fact, I am certain she still has her "clinic keys" in her belongings as those never went far.
Bev was always on the go doing for others. She always put their needs ahead of her own. She enjoyed many things...listening to Johnny Cash, her rose bushes and weeping willow, a Snickers bar and bottle of Coke, peaches on her corn flakes, chocolate, and home decor with music, shopping to name a few.
Her love and passion was for her family, friends, and dachshunds: Fritzy, Penny, Jackson, and Molly were dear to her but she loved each one she came across. Holidays were her favorite because the kids and grandkids were all home. Fried chicken on Sundays, fudge at Christmas, chocolate pudding, and milk toast when you were not feeling well...will never be the same. However, she always said when she moved her next house would not have a kitchen.
Bev will be remembered for her love of life and compassion for all.
She is survived by two sons, Laverne "Dick" Wire and his wife Carol of Madison, SD, Ronald "Butch" Wire and his wife Mary of Pierre, SD; a daughter Colleen Bouman and her husband Robert of White River, SD; grandchildren, Heather (Mark) Olson, Tasha (Marty) Seten, Jared Wire (Danielle), Angie Fouts (Michael), Amy Samuelson, Brad Wire (Kayla), Casey Hight (Jess), Dustin (Joanne) Hight, Kristen Bouman (William), and Justin (Alex) Bouman; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother Warren Peer of Artesian, SD; and a sister Donna Glanzer of Wolsey, SD.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald "Bud" Wire; twin sons, David Preston Wire and Daniel Paul Wire; her parents, Lucille and John Wayne Peer; sisters, Norma Heidinger, Vera May; a brother Laverne Peer.