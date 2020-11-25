As we celebrate Thanksgiving this week, we will share lists of things for which we are grateful. I am grateful for Madison Regional Health System, that it is here in our community providing quality health care close to home, especially now. I am also grateful for our local businesses, who value MRHS and its place in the community, who are providing a way for others to support the Foundation.
Eric Sinclair and Evan Rheault, Montgomery's Furniture; Dan and Renee Roemen, Sunshine Foods; Denise Fjerstad, Karl's TV, Appliance and Furniture; and Lofton Covington, Madison Ace Hardware, donated generous prizes to our "All the Comforts of Home" raffle. The Foundation is grateful for your support.
The raffle is now open and winners will be announced on Jan. 22 during the Foundation's virtual Winter Gala event, "Fulfilling the Vision from Home."
Beth Knuths
MRHF director
Madison, Nov. 25