Keith Edward Bahr, age 74, of Madison, passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison SD, with burial following at Graceland Cemetery. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service.
Keith Edward Bahr was born to Earl and Ellenor (Nelson) on May 13, 1946 in Madison, SD. He served 4 years in the Navy on a ship in California; when returning from the services he spent over two decades working road construction. While working construction he met his wife Jackie. Jackie and Keith were married. To this marriage, two children were born, Brian and Nick.
Keith decided he wanted to work local in Madison for his family. Keith started working for Gehl; while working there he also started his own mowing business, Keith Bahr Custom Mowing. He also worked at Rosebud for many years, while still running his own mowing business.
Keith had a passion for woodworking and loved to make many projects. Keith also had a passion for racing and spent a lot of time with the Bahr Racing Family. Keith loved his grandchildren and spending time with all of them.
Keith is survived by his wife Jackie; sons Brian (Mandy) and Nick; grandchildren Avery, Emma, Caroline, Alexander, and Lorelei; sister Audrey (Glenn) Heppler; and brother Ralph Bahr.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, and 1 sister.
