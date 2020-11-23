Leon "Bub" Selgestad

Leon "Bub" Wood Selgestad died peacefully on November 20, 2020 after an extended illness.
He was born May 31, 1926 to Dorothea and Elmer Selgestad in Brandt, SD. Leon was born and raised in the Colton/Franklin area and graduated from Eastern High School. Leon served in the Korean War and following his service he farmed in rural Madison, SD.
Leon married Shirley Ann Kasch on June 21, 1953. They purchased a home, raised three children, farmed, and established Home Service Water Conditioning in 1971. He was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Madison. He is best known for his appreciation of sports, playing pool, cards, and his quick wit.
Leon is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley; his three children, Deb (Jack) Stewart, Brad Selgestad, and Shelly (Kerry) Berg; 5 grandchildren; 1 step-grandchild; three great-grandchildren; 4 sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, and his brother Vincent Selgestad.
Private family service is pending.
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to 411 S.E. 8th St., Madison, S.D., 57042.