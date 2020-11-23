Julio Diaz, age 75, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Aventara Care Center in Arlington, SD.
Memorial services will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at 1 PM at Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison, SD. Instructions to watch the event online will be posted to Lynnette Diaz's Facebook page.
Julio was born February 5th, 1945 in Fowlerton, Texas to Santos and Julia Diaz. As a child who enjoyed hunting, Julio helped provide for his family and other families in need. He moved to Carthage, SD when he was 16 years old to work for Royce Hollan as a beekeeper. While in Carthage, he met his future wife, Lynnette Fairhurst.
In 1963, Julio started working for A.H. Meyer Honey company, where he remained employed until his retirement. In July 1964, Julio and Lynnette married and made Winfred their home. Julio and Lynnette were blessed with four children: Melonie, Santos "Mario," Joshua, and Alicia.
During his long career, Julio traveled between South Dakota, North Dakota, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, bringing his family whenever possible. He had a great knowledge of, and passion for, beekeeping. He was considered one of the best beekeepers in the region, often passing his knowledge onto other beekeepers.
Julio loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. In his free time, he was an avid reader. Julio especially enjoyed books that would teach him something new because his childhood responsibilities didn't leave much time for formal education. He was a lifelong learner. Julio and Lynnette moved to Arlington in 2012 to be closer to family when Julio's health started to decline.
He is survived by his wife Lynnette; his children Melonie (Todd) Huntimer, Alicia Diaz, and Joshua (Claudia) Diaz; grandchildren Ryan (Kyla) Huntimer, Cameron Huntimer, Cole Inhofer, and Marcos Diaz; four great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Huntimer, Trysten Huntimer, Tayven Huntimer, and Breklyn Huntimer. He is also survived by two siblings Ygnacio (Teresa) Diaz, and Pauline Wickert; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Santos "Mario"; parents, Santos and Julia Diaz; siblings Juanita Castro, Antonia Moya, Lucia Hollan, and Esteban "Stevie" Diaz; and brother-in-law Greg Fairhurst.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.