Carol Lengkeek, 65, passed away in her home in 29 Palms, California, of cancer.
Carol was born Feb. 18, 1955 to Duane and Vonnie Lengkeek. She graduated from Madison High School and from South Dakota State University. She went to work in Hawaii for 22 years, then moved with her job to San Francisco, then to Hong Kong. She retired from there in 2019 due to cancer.
Sh is survived by her parents and two brothers, one in Hawaii and one in North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents and a brother in infancy.
No flowers please. Donations will go for cancer research.