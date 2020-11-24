James Rheault, age 67, passed away peacefully at his residence on November 22, 2020. A private family service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
James Leo Rheault was born August 27, 1953 in Mitchell, SD to Edward and Jeannette (Brunelle) Rheault. He grew up in Dimock, SD and later relocated to Madison, SD where he graduated from Madison High School. He went on to graduate from Dakota State College in 1975. He married Cindy Hansen on August 29, 1975 in Madison, SD.
During his 35-year career, he managed various grocery stores in the Madison area and retired in 2016. In his spare time, Jim loved to play golf and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy of Ramona, SD; three children, Josh (Valarie) Rheault of Beaver Creek, MN, Lindsay (Rusty) Olson of Rutland, SD and Evan (Sarah) Rheault of Brandon, SD; seven grandchildren, Paxton, Riggins, Ella, Adley, Kyptyn, Aspyn and Maylee; two brothers, Leroy Rheault of Durango, CO and Bruce Rheault of Rugby, ND; and three sisters, Betty Lamothe of Spring, TX, Shirley McEntee of Mitchell, SD and Nancy Norman of Ramona, SD.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences can be sent to the Rheault family at 22629 466th Ave., Rutland, S.D., 57057.