I have some concerns and questions about the recent city council discussion to add a new layer of administration in the day-to-day operations of Madison.
The discussions held by the council focused on the fact that the city needs a city administrator to provide leadership and proper oversight for municipal departments and to coordinate resources. There was testimony that a city administrator would oversee and may expedite economic development projects and provide the vision for a long-term strategy for the city.
The city staffs an engineering department with 3 full-time staff which has done an admirable job of overseeing the development of our city. To my knowledge, no development or project has been hindered or failed to materialize due to the speed at which a project was approved. Currently, the Lake Area Improvement Corporation and the Chamber of Commerce provide long-term strategies for economic development.
To pay for the new city administrator position, is the city prepared to cut staffing in the engineering department or cut funding to the GMACC or LAIC to pay for redundant functions? Is the current commission and mayor not capable of providing leadership and proper oversight of our city?
There was also a discussion about commissioners not having time to spend with department heads. If this is a consideration for the current council members, perhaps you should step aside and allow for others who would be able to spend the time necessary to take your place.
Is there currently a disconnect between department heads and the council which requires an additional layer of administration? The purpose of department heads is to provide oversight and supervision of their respective departments. Is the city prepared to eliminate department heads and/or consolidate positions to pay for the new position of city administrator?
When an emergency arises, a city administrator is expected to respond and take control. Our city has weathered many emergencies and citizens have never had to be concerned about the efficacy of our city leaders in taking care of Madison residents.
Another area of responsibility of a city administrator is to meet with residents and discuss complaints and concerns. City residents elected the council members in part to have a direct conduit to voice their concerns about issues affecting them and the community. Why are elected officials concerned about constituents addressing concerns with them directly?
It appears this is an unnecessary, expensive, and unfunded proposal for the City of Madison. The city currently employs a full-time finance officer, a full-time human resources officer, a fully staffed engineering department, and numerous department heads. The position of city administrator is fulfilled in the aggregate by existing staff.
Again, would any redundant positions be eliminated to pay for the city administrator? Why the sudden urgency to create and fill this position? Where is the funding for this new position to be found? Why was this not a public discussion or proposal in the recent rounds of budget hearings? Will city commissioners and the mayor accept a reduction in their pay for the abdication of their responsibilities?
Jason Lurz
Madison, Nov. 24