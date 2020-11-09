Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. LOCALIZED SNOW TOTALS MAY BE HIGHER. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&