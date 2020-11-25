Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at the Daily Leader and Leader Printing. Despite the difficulties of COVID-19, we're thankful for all those involved with our operation.
We're thankful for our staff, which has done great work this year in challenging circumstances. The news team has been able to cover this area despite being less able to meet people in person, as well as working to stay healthy themselves.
The advertising team has been able to help local businesses through the pandemic, trying to find creative ways for those businesses to maintain and grow their sales despite less in-person traffic.
Our office and production staffs have also done great work while overcoming COVID-related challenges. Overall, 13 people on our staff have missed time related to the pandemic, almost entirely in isolation because a family member tested positive or who were awaiting test results themselves. Thankfully, only one team member has tested positive.
With absent employees, other team members have filled in nicely to get the jobs done. We're grateful for all of them.
Thanks also to our carriers, who are out and about each day, through good weather and bad, to deliver newspapers.
Thanks to our advertisers who have not only continued their promotions but also stayed open to help the community with all its product and service needs. Remember to support them during the holiday season.
We'd especially like to express thanks to you, our readers, who continue to subscribe and support journalism in Madison and the surrounding area. Readers are engaged citizens, and you have responded to so many causes this year after reading in the Daily Leader about challenges faced by other members of the community.
We're thankful for all those involved in the Leader's work, and we wish everyone in the community a Happy Thanksgiving.
-- Jon M. Hunter