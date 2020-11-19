Staci Klein, age 47, of Brookings, passed away November 17, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral service will be 10:30 AM on Saturday November 21st at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, SD. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Friday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Staci's family requests that no flowers be sent.
Staci Marie Klein was born December 14, 1972 in Madison, SD to Donald and Connie (Fischer) Klein. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran of Madison. In 1991, she graduated from Madison High School and later at DSU in 1996. She obtained her Master's degree in 2012 from SDSU in Brookings.
Teaching was her lifelong passion. She taught in DeSmet, Parker, and Brookings. She enjoyed playing softball, taking road trips to see the countryside, riding RAGBRI across Iowa, kayaking and everything involving water activities. She was a special aunt and loved to spend as much time as possible with her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her parents Donald and Connie Klein; two brothers Adam (Misty) Klein and Randy Klein; one sister Jill Klein; numerous nieces and nephews; and a very special friend Scott Odegaard.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Nick and Selma Fischer, and Howard and Vivian Klein; aunt Barb Gonzales; cousin Jodi Hyatt.
Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Live streaming will be on the funeral chapel Facebook page. Due to COVID-19, it is requested that everyone wear face masks.