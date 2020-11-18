Ella Wolkow, age 90, of Madison, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Madison Regional Health System.
Ella Dorothy Carlson was born March 22, 1930, near Erwin, SD to Harold and Alice (Liljegren) Carlson. She was baptized and confirmed at Lutheran Church, Badger. She grew up on a farm in the Lake Poinsett area. Ella attended country school near Lake Poinsett for eight years and then attended four years at Lake Norden High School.
She married Robert Wolkow in 1950 and later divorced in 1993. She lived on a farm near Erwin for many years, but also lived in Elkton, Brookings, Estelline, and Madison. At one time Ella did cleaning duties for Erwin school and also worked for Dakota Industries in Flandreau.
Ella retired in 1963 which allowed her more time to do the things she loved to do. She loved to dance, play cards, work outdoors with flowers and gardening, and feeding and watching the birds. She currently was a current member of Ascension Lutheran Church of Brookings and Interlakes Senior Citizens of Madison. Something very special to Ella was spending as much time with her family as possible. She cherished the close relationship that she had with her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mark) Reynolds of Madison, SD; her two sons, Greg (Kaye) Wolkow of DeSmet, SD and Richard Wolkow of Brookings, SD; eleven grandchildren, Nikki (Gregg) Pitts, Derrick (Abby) Nielsen, Travis Reynolds, Aaron (Andrea) Reynolds, Jared Reynolds, Jason (Crystal) Menholt, Kristin (Tim) Williams, Shawn (Candi) Wolkow, Tony Wolkow, Stephanie (Tim) Carroll and Tiffany (Chad) Weiszhaar; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; infant brother Lloyd; brother Alvin Carlson; and niece Linda Johnson.