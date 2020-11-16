Candace Kooiker

Candace Ann Kooiker, 74, of Madison passed away on November 13, 2020 at Madison Regional Health System. No services will be held at this time.
Candace was born January 31, 1946 to Roberta Bean. She was adopted and raised by Elizabeth and Hi Reilly in Madison. She graduated from high school there and received a degree from DSU. Candace married Earl Kooiker in 1972 in Madison. She worked as a telephone operator at North Western Bell before being employed at ECCO for many years.
She enjoyed trying new recipes and making homemade greeting cards. She also loved getting together with family to eat and play board games.
Candace is survived by sons: Michael of Madison and James of Norfolk, VA., 5 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Hi and Elizabeth Reilly (parents) and Earl Kooiker.