The Madison Bulldogs set a pair of the records during the 2020 season with four players moving into the top 10 of several categories.
Senior Carter Bergheim became the all-time Madison leader in pass receptions with 113 catches. breaking the previous record held by Jaxon Janke, who had 112 receptions.
Bergheim was also in the top 10 of pass receptions for a single season, placing fifth (41); receiving yards in a season, seventh (607); receiving yards in a career, third (1,654); career scoring, seventh (167); receiving touchdowns in a season, sixth (9); and receiving touchdowns in a career, third (20).
The other record was set by junior Trey Smith on the defensive side of the ball. He recorded the most tackles in a season for the Bulldogs with 137, breaking the previous record that was held by Josh Anderson of 128 set in 1993.
Senior Zach Whitlock recorded the eighth most tackles in a season with 109 and closed his career as the third leading tackler with 263.
Junior quarterback Nate Ricke climbed in the top 10 in several different categories for the Bulldogs. Ricke is seventh in rushing attempts in a season with 167, ninth in rushing yards in a season with 787 yards, sixth in passing attempts in a season 199, eighth in passing yards in a season with 1,439, eighth in passing yards in a career with 1,439, fourth in passing touchdowns in a season with 20 and fifth in passing touchdowns in a career with 21.
Madison held its awards ceremony earlier this week and the winners are as follows:
All-Conference: Zach Whitlock, Trey Smith, Nate Ricke, Connor Hively, Carter Bergheim and Gabe Olson.
Honorable Mention All-Conference: Logan Allbee and Mike Peters.
Team MVP: Trey Smith
Offensive MVP: Carter Bergheim
Defensive MVP: Zach Whitlock
Hardest Hitter: Zach Whitlock
Hustler: Peyton Wolf
Super Scout: Riley Kearin
Most Improved: Dillon Bickett
Top Newcomer: Mike Peters
Unsung Hero: Gabe Olson
Outstanding Lineman: Riley Reurink
Academic All-State: Carter Bergheim, Connor Hively, Thomas Mallett and Logan Allbee
Coke Unsung Hero, From Coaches: Connor Hively, Lucas Johnson, Caleb Scott, Parker Johnson, Joe Gors and Mickale Dohrer
Friend of Football: Sue Bergheim