Six Madison Bulldogs were named to the 2020 Dakota XII All-Conference football team which was released late last week.
Representing Madison on the team were seniors Carter Bergheim, (DB/WR), Connor Hively (DE/OT) and Zach Whitlock (LB); and juniors Gabe Olson (DE/OT), Nate Ricke (QB) and Trey Smith (LB/OG).
Other members of the team are as follows:
Canton: Marshall Baldwin, junior (T/DT), Payton Eben, junior (WR), Zander Elling, senior (RB/S), Avery Herting, sophomore (RB/DE), Seth Peterson, senior (QB/CB), Zach Richardson, senior, (T/LB) and Lance Tieszen, senior (WR/S).
Dakota Valley: Hunter Beving, senior (TE/DL), Evan Foster, senior (WR/S), Kobey June, senior (RB/S), Christian Merchant, senior (OL/DL), Aidan Moran, senior, (OL/DL) and Zach Rosenkrans, senior (FB/LB).
Dell Rapids: Brayden Gee, senior (DL/RB), Austin Henry, junior (DB/QB), Coby Maeschen, senior (LB/RB), Landon Ruesink, junior (DB/RB), Zach Schreier, senior (DL/OL) and Cody Schultz, senior (DL/OL).
Elk Point-Jefferson: Tyler Goehring, senior (WR/DB), Jacob Lichtenberg, junior (TE/DE), Andrew Nearman, senior (TE/DE), Drake Peed, senior (OL/DL), Riley Schmitz, senior (RB/LB) and Skyler Swatek, senior (RB/LB).
Lennox: Jackson Arlt, junior (WR), Brandon Fodness, senior (DB) and Jacob Stubbe, junior (OL).
Sioux Falls Christian: Easton Prins, senior (OL/LB), Jaden Witte, junior (WR/LB) and Isaiah Young, junior (RB/LB).
Tea Area: Ian Bennett, senior (OG/DE), Caden Ellingson, senior (OT), Kaden Johnson, senior (RB), Garrett Kolbeck, senior (FB/LB), Austin Lake, senior (QB), Conner Mulder, senior (S/RB), Luke Rettedal, senior (DE/OT), Trevor Welch, senior (C) and Jeff Worth, junior (C).
Tri-Valley: Owen Besmer, junior (WR/LB), Mason Mathieu, senior (QB/S) and Owen Snethen, senior (G/LB).
Vermillion: Tyson Hage, senior (DE), Connor Saunders, senior (WR) and Charlie Ward, junior (QB).
West Central: Derek Eidsness, senior (RB/DB), Ryan Healy, senior (FB/LB), Josh Livermore, senior (OL), Carter Sandholm, senior (DL/OL) and Justin Zirpel, sophomore (QB/LB).
Each team had two selections to the honorable mention list. The two Bulldogs representing Madison on the honorable mention list were senior Logan Allbee, (LB/WR) and junior Mike Peters (DB).
Other players on the honorable mention list are as follows:
Canton: Ian Reyes, senior (G) and Beau Williams, sophomore (FB/LB).
Dakota Valley: Chayce Montagne, senior (QB/CB) and Noah Steele, senior (WR/CB).
Dell Rapids: Mitchell Klinkenborg, senior (DL/OL) and Colin Rentz, senior (DB/WR).
Elk Point-Jefferson: Noah Larson, junior (OL/DL) and Luke McInerney, senior (OL/DL).
Lennox: Cole Benning, senior (LB) and Peyton Eich, senior (DB).
Sioux Falls Christian: Carter Van Donge, sophomore (WR/DB) and Wyatt Markie, junior (LB).
Tea Area: Isaac Johnson, junior (LB) and Jaxon Weber, junior (S).
Tri-Valley: Colt Blake, senior (DE) and Isaac McFarland, junior (RB/LB).
Vermillion: Jack Kratz, junior (LB) and Nick Sorenson, junior (LB).
West Central: Braden Dierickx, junior (RB/DB) and Jaxon Skinner, senior (TE/LB).