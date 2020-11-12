The Colman-Egan Hawks and the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders each had two All-Dakota Valley Conference selections on the 25-member team.
Selections from Colman-Egan are senior Ryan Voelker and sophomore Ben Zwart. Representing O-R-R are juniors Will Matson and Caleb Jaton.
Other selections are as follows:
DeSmet: Alec Dobson, senior; Rett Osthus, junior; Colt Wilkinson, junior; and Kalen Garry, junior.
Arlington-Lake Preston: Seth Madsen, senior; Mason Bunker, senior, Jasper Denison, senior; and Tate Larson, senior.
Dell Rapids St. Mary: Connor Libis, senior; Max Herber, senior; Ashaun Roach-Valandra, senior; and Noah Dennis, senior.
Elkton-Lake Benton: Matthew Nibbe, senior; Aiden Erickson, junior, Jack Hemmen, junior; and Ryan Krog, sophomore.
Castlewood: Garrett Kerkvliet, senior; Jonah Wiersma, junior; and Carson Kirwan, sophomore.
Deubrook: Jackson Selleck, senior.
Estelline-Hendricks: Braxton Saathoff, sophomore.
Twelve players were named to the honorable mention list. O-R-R had two selections: juniors Orion Albertson and Isaac Trygstad. Colman-Egan had one player: junior Austin Gullickson.
Other players making up the honorable mention list are as follows:
DeSmet: Ethan McCune and Kain Gilligan, seniors.
Arlington-Lake Preston: Christopher Wallace, senior.
Dell Rapids St. Mary: Jon Bares, senior.
Elkton-Lake Benton: Matthew Grooters, junior.
Deubrook: Collin Bauman, sophomore.
Estelline-Hendricks: Joseph McAninch, sophomore.
Winning the DVC title this season was DeSmet. Following the Bulldogs were: 2nd, Arlington-Lake Preston; tied for 3rd Dell Rapids St. Mary and Elkton-Lake Benton; 5th, Castlewood; 6th, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland; 7th, Colman-Egan; 8th, Deubrook; and 9th, Estelline-Hendricks.
Connor Libis of Dell Rapids St. Mary was the Most Valuable Player of the DVC. Dell Rapids St. Mary coach Ross Flemmer was the Coach of the Year.