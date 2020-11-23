The No. 3 seed Chester Lady Flyers slipped past the No. 4 seed Colman-Egan Hawks in the third- and fourth-place match at the State B Volleyball Tournament in Huron on Saturday.
Chester earned a hard-fought 3-2 (13-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15 and 15-12) win to cap off the season.
Breckyn Ewoldt hammered down 22 kills while Serena Larson and Jayda Kenyon each added 10 for Chester.
Kenna Brown had a match-high 44 set assists and led the Lady Flyers with 28 digs.
Emery Larson added 22 digs and Kaylor Geraets recorded 17.
Kenyon recorded five block assists while Jada Becker had three block assists.
Olivia Baumberger had a big match for the Hawks with 19 kills, 14 digs, three solo blocks and five block assists.
Mackenzie Hemmer had 13 kills and 10 digs. Hailey Larson had 11 kills, four block assists and three ace serves.
Braiden Westley led the Hawks with 21 set assists and also had three ace serves and 14 digs.
Kennedi Landis accounted for 19 set assists and three ace serves.
N'western 3, C-E 0
No. 1 seed Northwestern topped Colman-Egan 3-0 (25-18, 25-19 and 25-19) in a semifinal match on Friday night.
The Wildcats built an early lead and held it throughout the contest. Colman-Egan pulled to within three, 20-17, but Northwestern finished the first set with a 5-1 scoring surge for the 25-18 win.
Colman-Egan started fast in the second set and held a 10-4 advantage. The Wildcats went on an 11-5 scoring run and deadlocked the score at 15-15.
Northwestern finished the set with a 10-4 run and earned a 25-19 win.
Northwestern held the lead throughout the third set. Colman-Egan closed the gap to one, 20-19. The Wildcats finished the set with a 5-1 run to gain a 25-20 win and take the match.
Hemmer hammered down 15 kills for the Hawks. She also had 10 digs and one solo block. Westley accounted for 18 set assists. Elizabeth Moore led the Hawks with 12 digs.
Baumberger had two solo blocks and three block assists while Larson had one solo block and one block assist.
Sydney Schell hammered down a match-high 23 kills. Hannah Schentzel had 14 kills and 15 digs.
Brooklinn Halvorson recorded a match-high 30 set assists. Joclyn Haven had 15 digs.
Warner 3, Chester 1
No. 2 Warner downed No. 3 Chester 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-19) in a semifinal game on Friday.
The Lady Flyers overcame a slow start to gain a 25-23 win in the first set. Chester trailed by as many as six points before rallying.
Chester opened up a quick 11-3 lead in the second set before the Monarchs mounted a huge comeback. Warner outscored Chester 11-3 to deadlock the score at 14-14. After that, neither team led by more than two points.
With the scored tied at 22-22, the Monarchs went on a 3-1 scoring surge to gain the 25-23 win and knot the match at 1-1.
Warner jumped into the lead early in the third set and held the lead throughout. Chester was able to tie the set at 13-13 before the Monarchs pulled away for the win.
Warner pulled away late in set three to gain a 25-19 victory and a 3-1 match win.
Ewoldt hammered down 16 kills and Ella Pry added 10. Pry also had four solo blocks and two block assists.
Brown recorded a game-high 35 set assists and 18 digs.
Larson had a match-high 34 digs for the Lady Flyers. Carly Becker had 18 digs, Lily VanHal 14 and Geraets 11.
Kenyon had two block assists for Chester.
Jennifer Aman had 14 kills and 10 digs for the Monarchs. Kendyl Anderson added 10 kills. Ava Nilsson recorded 35 set assists.
Holli Jark had 32 digs for the winners. Courtney Bjorgaard added 22 digs and Lauren Marcuson had 16.
Chester finished the season with a 23-3 record. Colman-Egan closed the season with a 25-5 record.