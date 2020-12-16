Lady Bulldogs down AA Huron in gymnastics dual

Led by All-Around winner Isabel Gors, the Madison Lady Bulldogs picked up their second straight dual win on Tuesday night at the Madison Gymnastics Center.
The Lady Bulldogs downed the Huron Tigers 133.75 to 116.85.
Gors racked up 33.85 points to win the All-Around title, outdistancing four of her teammates.
Placing second in the All-Around competition was Madison's Olivia Flemming with a 32.15, followed by Madison's Lexi Hirsch, 31.90, and Karlie Nelson, 31.50.
Gors' best individual finish was in the floor exercise, which she won with a 9.10. She was second on the beam, 8.80; second on the bars, 7.95; and fifth on the vault, 8.35.
Flemming won the bars with an 8.15; was third on the vault, 8.50; fourth on the beam, 7.85; and ninth in the floor exercise, 7.65.
Hirsch was first on the beam with an 8.80; third on the vault, 8.55; seventh on the bars, 7.10; and 10th in the floor exercise, 7.45.
Nelson placed second on the vault with an 8.70; third in the floor exercise, 8.10; fourth on the bars, 7.75; and 10th on the beam, 6.95.
Madison's Raena Rost was first on the vault with an 8.80.
Madison gymnasts are now off until Jan. 7.
JVs dominate in win
Madison rolled to a 116.95 to 89.80 win over Huron in the junior varsity portion of the meet.
Madison had the top three gymnasts in the All-Around competition. Leading the way was Caymen Ferber with a 29.35. Ferber was followed by Jessie Tappe, 28.35; and Julia Dossett, 27.90.
Ferber claimed two individual titles. She won the vault with an 8.40 and the bars with a 7.00.
Maggie Engebretson won the floor exercise with an 8.40. Sophia Sudenga won the beam title with a 7.30.