Timothy Downs

Timothy Lee Downs, 61, of Sioux Falls, passed away on December 9, 2020 at his residence.
Timothy Lee Downs was born in Madison, SD to Arthur and Dorothy Downs (Sunde) on July 6, 1959. Brother of Mike and Bill Downs of Madison. He graduated in 1977 from Madison High School. Tim joined the Navy in 1982 and served until 1985 and was stationed in Crete, Greece. He returned to Madison. He married Lori Fischer on Sept. 10, 1994, later moving to Sioux Falls, SD where he worked for Hutchinson Technologies and Target Corporation.
Tim is survived by his daughter Reina (Michael) Hope of Fort Collins, Co, his son Benjamin Downs of Santa Monica, Ca, his brother Michael (Cathy) Downs of Madison, SD, and his mother Dorothy Downs of Madison, SD, three grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Tim is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Downs, his brother William (Carla) Downs and an infant sister.
An in-person celebration of life memorial will be held close to Tim's birthday on July 6th 2021. Details will be shared here online ://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/timothy-lee-downs/6083.
Reina and Ben would like for Tim's friends and family to share memories, photos, and videos here on this site. Please pass the site link along to anyone who may have memories to share. Cards and condolences can be sent to: 923 N.E. 3rd Street, Madison, SD 57042.