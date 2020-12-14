Gary Wipf, age 80, of Madison, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, December 11, 2020.
A private family memorial service will be Tuesday, December 15th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery with military honors by Madison VFW, Madison American Legion and U.S. Marine Corps. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page starting at 10:55 AM and a link added later on the website. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Gary Neal Wipf was born in Pierre, SD on April 10, 1940 to Andy and Irene (Donnor) Wipf. He graduated from Harrold High School in 1958 and shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. Gary served his country from May 28, 1959 to April 12, 1963 and was honorably discharged reaching the rank of Corporal.
He married Mary Ellen King on November 22, 1963. They settled in Aberdeen and moved to Madison in 1968. He worked for Northwestern Public Service (now Northwestern Energy) as a Foreman until his retirement in the early 1990s.
Gunsmithing was Gary's favorite hobby. He belonged to the Madison American Legion and the Izaak Walton Club and enjoyed shooting trap. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
Thankful for sharing his life are his three daughters, Noreen Wipf of Madison, Laura (David) Simonsen of Chester, and Lisa (Mark) Kostboth of Rapid City; family friend, Taleesia Heppler of Madison; seven grandchildren, Emilee (Adam) Puthoff, Marty Simonsen, Brandon (Marissa) Simonsen, Braxton Simonsen (fiancee Courtney Ebsen), Marcus Simonsen, Ashleigh Kostboth (fiance Dan Tintinger), and Chelsea (Kyle) Spain; three great-grandchildren, Logan Puthoff, Harper Puthoff and Adeline Simonsen; and one brother, Clifford Wipf of Rapid City.
He was preceded in death by his parents Andy and Irene; his wife Mary Ellen; and two nephews Kevin and Kim Wipf.