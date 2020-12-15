Faithful called to be creative; virus prevents people from finding refuge in churches

Madison, SD (57042)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.