Brent Nelson

Brent Jeffrey Nelson, 73, Forest River, ND died December 5, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX, where he and his wife were wintering.
He was born in Chester, SD, July 1, 1947 to Harry and Ruth (Norton) Nelson. He graduated from Chester high school and attended several institutions of higher learning. He was in heavy equipment sales and in retirement he was a professional truck driver.
Surviving are his wife Beth Tucker Nelson, his daughters Melissa (Daniel) Drew on Lake Poinsett of Arlington, SD and Amber (Jed) Mickelson of Fort Dodge, IA.
Also surviving are grandchildren Haleigh (David Palmieri) Finch, Ethan Drew, Grace Drew, Randy (Nikki) Wiseman, Kaitlyn Wiseman, Emma (Brandt Harrison) Wiseman, Lauren Mickelson, Maren Ellie Mickelson, and great-grandson Callen. One brother Wayne Nelson, Milford, DE, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents, brother Stuart, sister Marilyn, and two nephews.
Funeral services and burial plans are indefinite until a later date. Send memorials to Chester Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to Beth Nelson, 61 Carpenter Ave, Forest River, ND 58233.
All Faith Cremation is in charge.