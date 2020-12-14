Donna Lidel

Donna Mae Lidel, 86, of Madison, died on Dec. 11, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Tues., Dec. 15, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Madison.
Donna Diepholz was born on Oct. 24, 1934, near Wentworth to Chris and Alma (Kotte) Diepholz. She married Merlin Lidel on June 3, 1955. He died in 2003.
Survivors include 2 children, Craig (Pam) and Carla (Pat) Scott; 5 grandchildren; and one brother, Eugene.
