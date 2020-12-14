Donna Lidel

Donna Mae Lidel, 86, of Madison, died on Dec. 11, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Tues., Dec. 15, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Madison.

Donna Diepholz was born on Oct. 24, 1934, near Wentworth to Chris and Alma (Kotte) Diepholz. She married Merlin Lidel on June 3, 1955. He died in 2003.

Survivors include 2 children, Craig (Pam) and Carla (Pat) Scott; 5 grandchildren; and one brother, Eugene.

www.ellsworthfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Donna Lidel, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 15
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
2:00PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
1010 N. Washington Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.