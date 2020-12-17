Donna Reinicke, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital after a battle with COVID-19.
There will be a public memorial Mass held in June of 2021, followed by inurnment at Prairie Village Cemetery, Madison. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Donna Jean Birgen was born in Madison, SD, on August 29, 1952 to Joseph and Mary Ann (Kribell) Birgen. She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1970. She attended Lake Area Tech for dental technician from 1970-1971. She received her associates degree in nursing from Dakota Wesleyan College at Mitchell SD in 1978.
She reconnected with the love of her life, Orlynn Reinicke, at her 20-year class reunion in 1990. She married him the following year on October 12, 1991. They celebrated 29 years of marriage this year.
She spent her entire nursing career working in obstetrics and gynecology. She worked in Sterling CO, Henderson NV, Belle Glade FL, Springfield VT, the area around Madison SD, then spent the last 13 years of her career as a traveling nurse enjoying the variety and travel. She retired in 2017 and enjoyed her lake front house and spending time with her husband.
She was an active member at Prairie Village and only missed Jamboree once since 1991. She served on the Prairie Village Board. She was a manager at Prairie Village the summer of 2004. Donna was an active member of Saint Thomas Church, Catholic Daughters, Church Women United, and her bible study group. Donna enjoyed sewing, reading, raising roses, and needlework. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed her large number of nieces, nephews, and greats.
Memorials can be directed to: The American Heart Association or the Cancer Research Institute.
She is survived by her husband, Orlynn Reinicke of Madison; eight siblings, Ann Grad of Garretson, SD, Rita (Paul) Ray of Thomasville, GA, Tim (Rose) Birgen of Madison, SD, Jane (Tom) Nicolls of Howard, SD, Laura Palmer of Madison, SD, Mike Birgen of Gillette, WY, Dan Birgen of Daytona Beach, FL, and Bob (Sandi) Birgen of Gillette, WY; sister-in-law, Donna Birgen of Madison, SD; numerous nieces and nephews; one uncle, Virgil Birgen of Las Vegas, NV; and an aunt, Florence Kribell of Yankton, SD.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph (1968) and Mary Ann (1975); niece Christina Birgen (2013); and her brother Jim Birgen (2018).