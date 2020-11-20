Chester, Colman-Egan win first-round matches

The top four teams won first-round matches at the State B Volleyball Tournament in Huron on Thursday.
The No. 3-seeded Chester Lady Flyers downed No. 6 Faulkton 3-1 (25-21, 26-24, 24-26 and 25-16).
Breckyn Ewoldt hammered down a team-high 15 kills for the Lady Flyers. She added 13 digs for a double-double. Ella Pry and Jayda Kenyon each had 14 kills. Pry also recorded three solo blocks and one block assist.
Kenna Brown accounted for a match-high 47 set assists for the winners with a team-high 18 digs for a double-double.
Emery Larson also accounted for 18 digs and Kaylor Geraets added 13 digs.
Carly Becker had 10 digs and two ace serves.
Isabel Aesoph had a huge match for Faulkton with 13 kills, 15 set assists, 33 digs and three ace serves. Peyton Melius added 10 kills and 19 digs for the Trojans.
Morgan Gutenkauf had a team-high 22 set assists and three ace serves for Faulkton. Ally Cunningham recorded 14 digs while Shayna Heitman had three block assists.
Chester will face No. 2 Warner at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Colman-Egan 3, Bridgewater-Emery 1
The No. 4 Colman-Egan Hawks lost the first set to the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies but rallied back to gain a 3-1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-17 and 25-15) win and advance to the semifinals.
Braiden Westley had a huge match for the winners with 31 set assists, 29 digs, three solo blocks and one block assist.
Olivia Baumberger hammered down 17 kills for the Hawks and Mackenzie Hemmer had 16 kills. Baumberger added three ace serves and 15 digs.
Hemmer accounted for 17 digs. Elizabeth Moore had 16 digs for the winners. Kennedi Landis had 11 set assists. Madison Fodness accounted for two ace serves.
Julia Weber led the Huskies with 10 kills and 21 digs.
Morgan Uptagrafft had 17 set assists for Bridgewater-Emery. Karrigan Schultz recorded 11 digs.
Casey Meyer had two ace serves. Taylor Schallenkamp had one solo block and two block assists.
Colman-Egan will battle No. 1 Northwestern at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Other scores from Thursday were Northwestern over Corsica-Stickney 3-0 (25-12, 25-8 and 25-13); and Warner over Hitchcock-Tulare 3-2 (25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25 and 15-7).