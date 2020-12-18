The Madison City Commission will hear a proposal for municipal water rate charges that consumers will pay during the upcoming year when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The commissioners will consider approving the first reading of Ordinance No. 1626 that deals with water rates and charges.
The commissioners plan to conduct the meeting using distance-connection technology. Interested parties can join the meeting via Zoom on the internet at https://zoom.us/j/96275962413 using a computer, tablet or smartphone. Individuals can also connect to the meeting using a phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and providing the meeting ID number of 962-7596-2413.
Supplementary agenda information is accessible at www.cityofmadisonsd.com.
The commissioners have scheduled hearings on a proposed resolution dealing with 2020 sidewalk improvements and on the creation of a business improvement district.
Commissioners will also consider:
-- Approving board appointments for Danny Frisby-Griffin and Jennie Thompson to The Community Center governing board.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2020-34 dealing with sidewalk improvements in 2020.
-- Approving the first reading of Ordinance No. 1627 that would amend Chapter 19, Taxation Article II, regarding a business improvement district.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign change order No. 4 for Banner Associates Inc. and J&J Earthworks Inc. regarding Phase 1A of the city's water system-improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign an applicant project review related to parks and recreational equipment for FEMA related to the fall 2019 flooding.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a final closeout report for the FAA regarding CARES Act funding.
-- Approving an application for a commercial hauler license for solid waste submitted by Bud's Clean Up Service.
-- Declaring utility poles as surplus property, appointing appraisers and authorizing their proper disposal.
-- Providing any updated information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.