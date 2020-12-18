MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, broccoli, red spiced applesauce, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Beef and cheese enchilada, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, baby bakers, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Closed
Friday: Closed
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Closed
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, fresh fruit, pea and carrot blend
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, fresh fruit, baked beans
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick, sliced peaches, juice
Tuesday: Blueberry muffin, sliced pears, juice
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Chicken tenders, dinner roll, au gratin potatoes
Tuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib on bun, potato wedge fries
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: French toast sticks or cereal. HS/MS: French toast sticks, mini donuts or cereal
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or apple crisp mini loaf. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, long john or cereal
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Hamburger/cheeseburger, chicken nuggets or sub; french fries
Tuesday: Elem: Pizza or sack lunch; baked beans. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, hot & spicy breaded chicken sandwich or sub; baked beans
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school