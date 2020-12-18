MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, broccoli, red spiced applesauce, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Beef and cheese enchilada, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, baby bakers, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Closed

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, fresh fruit, pea and carrot blend

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, fresh fruit, baked beans

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: French toast, colby jack cheese stick, sliced peaches, juice

Tuesday: Blueberry muffin, sliced pears, juice

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Chicken tenders, dinner roll, au gratin potatoes

Tuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib on bun, potato wedge fries

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: French toast sticks or cereal. HS/MS: French toast sticks, mini donuts or cereal

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or apple crisp mini loaf. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, long john or cereal

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Hamburger/cheeseburger, chicken nuggets or sub; french fries

Tuesday: Elem: Pizza or sack lunch; baked beans. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, hot & spicy breaded chicken sandwich or sub; baked beans

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school