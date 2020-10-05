Lewis, Donovan engaged

Myla Lewis and Michael Donovan announce their engagement.
The future bride is the daughter of Mary and Shannon Lewis of Lake Park, Minn., and is a senior at the University of Minnesota-Crookston majoring in agricultural education. She will graduate next May.
She is the granddaughter of Carol and the late Bill Hammer of Madison.
The future bridegroom is the son of Tammy and Dennis Edwards of Audubon, Minn., and Patrick and Michelle Donovan of Ada, Minn. He is employed by DeBoer Builders in Crookston, Minn.
A July 17 wedding is planned at Milt's Barn near Pelican Rapids, Minn.