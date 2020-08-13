A son, Lawson Bo, weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz., was born on July 10 at Brookings Health System to Miranda and Nathan Hilbrands of Brookings. Grandparents are Jay and Cathy Martin of Madison and Mike and Jolene Hilbrands of Sioux Falls. Great-grandmothers are Beverly Nugent of Madison and Kay Martin of Rapid City.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Candy Clove CBD, C9 Computing establish stores on Egan Ave.
- Sheriff, police chief oppose marijuana reform
- Myron "Pete" Olson
- DSU ag research project produces winning outcomes
- Eugene Halverson
- Sheriff reports head-on collision south of Wentworth
- Edward Rostyne
- Highway superintendent focuses on fixing county roads; goal is to extend life where possible
- Evea Hoss
- Sylvia Callahan