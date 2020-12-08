Last week, some S.D. newspapers carried AP's report of a climate-change speech by the UN secretary-general. The SG's message to the world is that it's essential for the planet to reduce the fossil-fuel polluting war on nature. He said that 2020 would likely be one of history's top three hottest years and that the planet is close to climate catastrophe.
Also last week, the pres-elect and VP-elect were interviewed on CNN. The pres-elect had much to say about climate change. Not only will he recommit the United States to the Paris Agreement on climate change, he will also lead an effort for getting nations to ramp up their domestic to meet climate targets.
Furthermore, Biden plans a national strategy for creating new jobs -- jobs that will result in modern, sustainable infrastructure; jobs that will deliver a clean energy future for our country.
Regional economies will be spurred by innovation that will come from national labs and universities. New and better products will be created -- products built by American workers. Many of these new products will use materials, feedstocks and parts supplied by family farms, small businesses and job creators all across our country.
Dave L. Wegner
Sioux Falls, Dec. 6