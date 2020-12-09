Kathleen Huntimer, age 95, of Ramona, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at Avantara Care Center in Milbank, SD from complications of COVID-19.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 10th at St. Thomas Cemetery, Madison. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Kathleen was born September 29, 1925 on the family farm by Franklin, SD, the fifth of nine children of Walter and Mary "Mae" (Molumby) Huntimer. She attended Franklin school for 3 years before transferring to St. Thomas School in Madison. The family moved to a farm by Winfred where she graduated from Winfred High School in 1943. Farm life and the outdoors suited Kathleen the most. She loved driving tractors and working in the fields with her dad and brothers. Hunting was also one of her favorite things to do with her brothers and nephews.
Kathleen worked as a secretary/bookkeeper in Sioux Falls, Minneapolis, Chicago, Florida and stayed in Albuquerque, NM for 27 years. She was the proud owner of the first electric typewriter that IBM made. When it was time to retire, she bought a home in Ramona and enjoyed being close to family and friends. She spent many hours cataloging cemetery plots in St. Ann Cemetery in Badus Township and mowing her lawn as well as other lawns in Ramona.
Survivors are her sisters, Sr. Jean Huntimer of Aberdeen and Julie (Dan) Lassegard of Springfield, MN; sister-in-law, Virginia Huntimer of Wentworth; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and sister-in-law, Lori Olson of Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold, Vernon, Fr. Don and Max; sisters, Sr. Laura Huntimer and Rita Nygaard.
Kathleen wishes to be remembered as a faithful servant of God and for her good sense of humor.
Blessed be her memory.