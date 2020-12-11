Three wrestling Bulldogs earn first place

The Madison Bulldogs had three first-place wrestlers at the Madison Round Robin Tournament on Thursday. Winning titles were Truman Stoller (120), Isaac Henry (126) and Tyler Reck (285).
Eight Bulldogs placed second in their respective weight classes: Caleb Hodges (106), Blake Johnson (132), Sam Olson (138), Jess Englert (145), Sutton Bern (160), Riley Kearin (170), Lucas Johnson (182) and Alex Swedlund (195).
Tyler Whitlock placed third at (152) and Braxton Bjorklund (195) was fourth.
Stoller picked up two pins. He pinned Carter Sommer of Parkston in 2:00 and recorded a 30-second pin against Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Henry went 3-0 in the 126-pound class. With a late surge in the final period, Henry beat Christian Ehresmann of Groton 9-7. Henry recorded a 9-1 decision win against Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln. In his last match, Henry registered an 8-1 decision over Porter Neugebauer of Parkston.
Reck picked up a pair of pins in the 285-pound class. He pinned Brady Kwiecinski of Sioux Falls Lincoln in 47 seconds 0and Ben Heiberger of Sioux Falls Lincoln in 38 seconds.
Olson went 2-0 for the tournament.
No team points were kept. Schools competing were Madison, Groton, Parkston, Hanson, Tiospa Zina, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Webster.
"It was a good night for Bulldog wrestling," Madison Coach Chris Waba said. "All of our kids 7-12 were able to get matches, and we wrestled very well. It was a different night. We did not keep team scores; it was just about the kids getting matches."
Madison has the weekend off to get some rest before heading to Lennox on Tuesday to face Lennox and Tea Area with matches starting at 5:30 p.m.