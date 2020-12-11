Rev. Verlyn Strenge, 69, of Clearbrook, Minn., died on Dec. 6 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, due to injuries from a vehicle accident on Nov. 10.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sat., Dec. 12, at First Baptist Church in Clearbrook. Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the church.
He was born on June 12, 1951, grew up at Colman, graduated from Rutland High and married Merry Jensen on June 15, 1972.
Survivors are his wife; 3 children, Scott Strenge, Jayme Nelson and Linda Engen; and 2 siblings, Virtus Strenge and Vickie Alschlager.
To plant a tree in memory of Verlyn Strenge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.