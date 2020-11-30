GivingTuesday, a day to celebrate generosity for Bethel and more.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. GivingTuesday has grown since being created in 2012 into a global movement that inspires people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity to help transform communities and our world.
GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season by inspiring people to give back through good will, generosity and compassion shown to others on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Dec. 1, and throughout the year.
During the Christmas season, we look for ways to give gifts to others, volunteer our time or skill, contribute to a cause or donate to an organization with a mission important to you and positively impacting our community. On this day, take action to give back, connect and be generous.
There are countless ways to give. Even with social distancing, we can positively impact others through a note to let someone know we care, share a Christmas greeting by mail or social media, volunteer for our church, school, non-profit, share our expertise with a group, donate a gift online or by mail to an organization of choice.
We all have gifts to give, and with social media, online giving, delivery, mail and phones, there are limitless ways to use your generosity to support others.
The Bethel Lutheran Home Foundation participates in GivingTuesday to provide support to Bethel. Visit https://bethelcommunity.com/foundation to contribute online on Dec. 1 and see the difference your gift would make to Bethel, or contact any non-profit throughout the community and beyond to make a positive impact.
Generosity is a quality that is a lot like unselfishness. A person showing generosity is happy to give time, money or kindness to people or an organization in need of support. Share the spirit of Christmas with a gift on GivingTuesday online or throughout the week or month by check to Bethel Lutheran Home Foundation, 1001 S. Egan Ave., Madison, S.D., 57042.
Rosie Jamison
Bethel Lutheran Home Foundation Director
Madison, Nov. 30