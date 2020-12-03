Connie Hodges, 73, of Howard, died on Dec. 1, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
Connie King was born on Aug. 9, 1947, to Victor "Pat" and Nellie King. She married Jerry Hodges on Aug. 12, 1967.
Survivors include her husband Jerry; children David (Corinne), Brad (Michele), Vickie (Kelly) and Jessica; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Lyle; and sisters Lillie (Dan), Peggy (Craig) and Patty (Tom).
