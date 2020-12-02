Nearly 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive in South Dakota this month. While there will be plenty of debate as to who should receive the vaccine first, we're confident that the state Department of Health will prioritize as well as possible.
The vaccine headed our way is made by Pfizer, one of two vaccine compounds in the U.S. that received emergency clearance.
The process of rolling out a vaccine may sound simple, but it isn't. South Dakota health officials have put together a detailed plan that includes distribution logistics (the vaccine need to remain extremely cold), coordination with health care facilities like hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, record-keeping, second-dose reminders and much more.
The prioritization of who gets the vaccine first is determined by four factors: 1) the risk of acquiring infection, 2) the risk of severe outcome due to infection, 3) the risk of negative societal impact, and 4) the risk of transmitting infection to others.
Using those factors, it looks to be health care workers first. This is appropriate, since they are on the front lines of the effort to treat infected patients. The need and deserve the protection of a vaccine.
We don't know how "mandatory" the vaccine will be for health care workers. We know there are many who are eager to receive the doses, while others are concerned about a product that was approved faster than a drug would normally would. No one should be forced to take the vaccine, but the employers have a right to require it as a condition of working in the facility.
Nursing homes and other senior living facilities appear to be next up. We would expect other populations with underlying conditions that would make contracting the virus to be extra dangerous to be next.
Last will likely be those who have already contracted and recovered from COVID-19. More than 80,000 South Dakotans are in that group.
Yes, some people will argue about the vaccine prioritization. We would expect the order of the jail and prison population to be controversial.
The mass vaccination plan prepared by the state appears to be thorough and well-considered. We'll put our faith in their work.
-- Jon M. Hunter