South Dakota's weather can change at any time, but at the moment the first week or two of December looks pretty mild.
That's great news for some outdoor construction projects taking place in Madison and Lake County. Adding a few extra weeks to the building season can mean projects will be finished sooner and begin operation. Mild weather also makes the work more pleasant for the construction crews.
Several large projects are under way that will benefit: the new Runnings store in southeast Madison, the new First Premier Bank building downtown and the Midwest House Movers facility on SD-34. The new residence hall at Dakota State University is also under way, but it's far enough along that the weather won't be a factor in its construction timeline, nor in its opening date next fall.
We've also seen residential properties under way that will benefit from a longer fall construction season.
Another local extender to the season includes Madison's two indoor home builders. In a controlled climate, the houses are built year-round and can be transported to the site any time, except when the roads are particularly bad. The foundations on the site, however, must typically be completed before the ground freezes too deeply.
We're pleased to see outdoor economic activity as the calendar turns to December. The additional work helps the community as a whole.
-- Jon M. Hunter