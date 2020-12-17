As if politics in 2020 couldn't get stranger, we look at the runoff Senate elections in Georgia.
Here are a few of the oddities:
-- Since each state has two U.S. Senators with six-year staggered terms, there should never be more than one Senator elected in a general election. But because of the resignation of Sen. Johnny Isakson, a special election was held at the same time as the other Senate election for the remaining years in Isakson's term.
-- All U.S. Senate elections are held at the same time during the general election in early November. But since no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote (there were more than two candidates in each race), then runoff elections for the top two candidates are scheduled for Jan. 5, 2021.
-- For most runoff elections (including most in South Dakota), the second vote occurs two weeks after the first. But Georgia's rules put the runoff two months later, even after the rest of Congress has been sworn in. A two-month extension to a Senate campaign is like a basketball team playing four overtime periods.
-- By coincidence, the rest of the U.S. Senate is nearly balanced between the two political parties. So the results of Georgia's election essentially decides the political majority of the U.S. Senate, especially since today's members of Congress are so loyal to their parties.
-- By further coincidence, the U.S. House and Presidency will be held by Democrats, which make the Georgia races the final determination between a Democratic sweep, or a more balanced of power in Washington.
All this has converted a statewide race to a national race. National leaders of both parties have flown to Georgia to campaign. Fundraisers are held all over the nation, including South Dakota, to funnel money into the Georgia races. And the money has flowed -- when final reports are in, we'll be stunned at how much money was raised nationally for this supposedly statewide race.
Fortunately, this confluence of events is rare. We just hope Georgians can vote based on the qualifications and promises of the candidates, and not be too swayed by money from afar.
-- Jon M. Hunter