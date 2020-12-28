Callies family adapts tradition to serve dinner

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&