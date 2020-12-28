Aldeheid "Heidi" Dasch, 90, formerly of Madison, died on Dec. 23, 2020, at Crest View Lutheran Home in Columbia Heights, Minn. Inurnment will take place in Prairie Queen Cemetery, rural Nunda, at a later date.
Adelheid Passion was born on Aug. 29, 1930, in Poland. On Jan. 13, 1951, she married Franz Dasch in Germany.
Survivors include 1 son, Ferdinand (Roswitha) Dasch; 2 granddaughters, Nicole (Dustin) Shiffer and Renae (Kelly) Heinemann; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Manuela Neuman.