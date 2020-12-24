Judy Arneson

Judith "Judy" C. Arneson, age 79, died on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls with burial to follow at St. Jacobs Cemetery near Colton, SD. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. For a more complete obituary and a link to view her service online, please go to www.georgeboom.com.
Judith C. Mader was born on November 29, 1941 in Sioux Falls, SD to Jack and Verna (Hendrix) Mader. She was raised and received her education in Sioux Falls, attending and graduating from Washington High School Class of 1959. Judy was united in marriage with Duane D. Arneson on February 19, 1960. The couple made their home in Madison, SD and Wentworth, SD and were blessed with two sons, Jeff and Brad.
Judy worked as an LPN for many years at the Madison Hospital before the death of her husband in 1989. She then continued her education earning her Registered Nursing Degree through the University of South Dakota. Judy continued caring for her patients in Madison, until moving to Sioux Falls, SD in 1999. She then worked at numerous nursing homes in Sioux Falls until her retirement. Judy loved being a nurse, caring and providing comfort to all those in her care.
Judy was a member of Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls where she enjoyed singing in the choir and spreading the word of Jesus Christ. In her younger years she sang at many weddings and funerals. She was an avid reader, enjoyed finding good deals at rummage sales, tending to her garden flowers, and bird watching, especially cardinals.
Above all, Judy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially loved spending Christmas with her family. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed.
Grateful for having shared her life are her two sons, Jeff Arneson and his wife, Marlys of Flandreau, SD, and Brad Arneson and his wife, Robin of Sioux Falls, SD; three grandsons, Jordan Arneson and his wife, Heidi of Brookings, SD, Tyler Arneson of Sioux Falls, SD and Nick Arneson of Sioux Falls, SD; three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Jocelyn and Colden; one sister, Jan Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Arneson; parents, Jack and Verna Mader; three brothers, Jack Mader Jr., Gary Mader and Michael Mader; and one sister, Patricia Mader.