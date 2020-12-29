The city commissioners heard the first reading of changes to Madison's 2020 municipal budget that will revise some money earlier appropriated for different uses.
Jeff Heinemeyer, a city finance adviser, presented the changes to the budget on Monday, saying that the amendments typically deal with actions such as increasing the amounts of budget items or dealing with transactions that have the city changing its planned financial actions during the current year.
According to Heinemeyer, the amendments for the 2020 budget were currently not as numerous when compared to previous years. Heinemeyer had previously served as Madison's finance officer.
He noted that the commissioners had acted on other budget changes earlier in 2020.
Heinemeyer started his presentation by saying that Madison's finance office would not exceed its budget this year, stating "...that account is fine for the year."
He said the Police Department had decided not to spend $44,700, as earlier intended, on some technology equipment. In addition, the Street Department was not going to spend an appropriated $267,000 for a street sweeper.
The amendments included a proposed $3,000 in aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help repair buildings damaged by the 2019 flooding. Heinemeyer said "...those funds will be reimbursed."
Also among the budget changes was $40,000 transferred from the second-penny sales tax fund to the sewer fund. Heinemeyer said more sewer infrastructure improvements were completed in 2020 than originally planned.
The amendments were completed with two tax-increment finance-related transactions. The city will transfer $1,000 from increased property taxes assessed to the Best Western Plus hotel and $12,000 collected from increased property taxes assessed to the Grant Circle housing development project. City officials will direct the TIF-related property tax revenue toward paying the debt service related to infrastructure improvements for those capital projects.
FEMA paperwork
The commissioners authorized the resubmission of paperwork to FEMA asking for federal funding to help repair the rock walls along Park Creek.
Roxie Ebdrup, city administrative coordinator, said federal officials had returned the application to Madison for a second approval by the commission and a signature by Mayor Marshall Dennert. Ebdrup said no changes were made from the first application.
Flooding in September 2019 damaged portions of Park Creek -- namely rock and mortar walls lining certain sections of the creek -- that city officials want to repair. The damage was caused by high-velocity flooding that was associated with heavy rainfall. The rock walls were constructed in 1937, and the walls were and are intended to assist with flood control.
The creek section involved in the application runs from N. 5th St. to Egan Ave. Madison officials also requested federal financial assistance with repairing a couple of other sections of the Park Creek rock wall.